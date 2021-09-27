The unemployment rates for McMinn and Meigs counties continued to drop for the month of August.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for McMinn County for the month of August was 4.3%, which is a 0.5% drop from the previous rate of 4.8%. Meanwhile, Meigs County also witnessed a 0.5% decrease for a rate of 4.6% in August.
State of Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd noted that most counties experienced a half percent drop in their rates.
“The drop was standard across the state,” Todd said. “During August we typically see the return of schools so a decline is expected. Last year was a bit of an unusual year, but what we are seeing now is more traditional with 2019 and the years before.”
Todd noted the labor force in McMinn dropped slightly, while Meigs County’s labor force grew a little.
“It is hard to really know why they would have declined, which the decline isn’t huge to begin with,” Todd noted. “In some cases, when unemployment benefits run out, there could be people who just no longer look for a job, however there could also be examples of people actively seeking employment so that is a possibility here but nothing is certain.”
He predicted the rate for September may resemble the current rate should things follow the traditional pattern.
“You usually don’t see a lot of movement in September,” he noted. “It usually just remains pretty flat.”
The overall state unemployment rate for the month of August was 4.3%, which is a 0.4% decrease from the previous rate of 4.7% in July.
The national rate also dipped the same amount, falling from 5.7% in July to 5.3% in August.
Across the state, the rate fell in 93 counties, climbed in one and held steady in one. The only county to see an increase was Maury (0.3% rise to 4.5%) and Williamson County (2.6%) was the lone area to see no change.
That leaves the rate at less than 5% in 79 counties, between 5% and 10% in 16 counties and more than 10% in none.
Around the area, Bradley County dropped 0.5% to a rate of 4.1%, Hamilton County fell 0.4% to a rate of 4.1%, Loudon County decreased by 0.5% to a rate of 3.4%, Monroe County declined 0.5% to a rate of 3.8%, Polk County dropped 0.5% to a rate of 3.9%, Rhea County fell 0.6% to a rate of 5.3% and Roane County declined 0.3% for a rate of 4%.
