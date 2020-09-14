A Loudon County man died Thursday afternoon when the ultralight aircraft he was flying crashed in northern McMinn County.
According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, his deputies, along with rural fire and ambulance units, were dispatched to the crash near a residence on County Road 323 around 3:45 p.m.
“It appears the plane had taken off from a private airfield a few minutes before on County Road 322,” Guy said.
Timothy W. Williamson, who was piloting the aircraft, was killed in the crash. The aircraft was owned by Fred Rainey of Harriman.
Officials with the FAA were on the scene Friday morning to investigate the cause of the crash.
