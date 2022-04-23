The City of Athens is celebrating the bicentennial of the town during events this year and that includes the upcoming Fifth Friday event.
This month’s Fifth Friday event, named “Spring Fling,” has been rescheduled to the first Thursday of next month, May 5.
According Athens Main Street Director Lisa Dotson, the decision to reschedule the event was to prevent a conflict of scheduling with another well known community event.
“Once we found out there was another event, the Distinguished Young Women event, we decided to postpone ours because that event is a big deal in our community,” Dotson said. “We got really excited after postponing the event because we realized that it would also be Cinco de Mayo, which is a day that people want to be festive.”
In addition, Dotson stated the Spring Fling event would also kickoff the weekend for Mothers Day, the bicentennial, Tennessee Wesleyan University’s graduation and the first Sounds of Summer concert that will be on May 7.
“The reason we started Fifth Friday was to bring people out as we started to go through the transition from COVID,” she noted. “We are open to offer things to our community that would be beneficial and at a good time. If we see that there is another conflict with our schedules in the future we may just postpone them much like we are doing with this one instead of cancelling them.”
One of the aspects that Dotson is most excited to see from the event is the community coming together.
“Kicking off the spring with some fun, music, food, activities. This will be our first kickoff event before we start having festivals as well,” Dotson said. “This will be a full weekend of activities for families to participate in together.”
Taking advantage of the delay, Dotson hopes to acquire more food and craft vendors for the event.
“For food trucks we are currently looking at six but if we can double it then that would be good,” she stated. “Craft vendors are also welcome as we will be setting up at Fuller’s Frame Shop this time.”
For each Fifth Friday event, the location changes in an effort to help support different local businesses.
“This particular one will be at the intersection between Hill Street and Madison Avenue,” said Dotson. “Anyone who is interested in becoming a vendor can do so by reaching out to Stewart Mason, who is our promotions committee chairperson, at unitvl@comcast.net or myself at athensmainstreet@gmail.com. I would like to encourage everybody to come out and have a good time. We will have food trucks and our shops will be open until 8 p.m. and it will be a good time to have some fun.”
