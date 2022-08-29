U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) spoke to local business owners on Thursday about the state of the economy and what can be done to improve it.
Hagerty — whose committee assignments include the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs — was part of the Business Leaders Forum on the campus of Tennessee Wesleyan University and it was hosted by the McMinn County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) and TWU. He and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) were on hand to hear from business leaders about their economic concerns.
Hagerty spoke on a variety of topics, opening the forum by giving his thoughts on where he believes Tennessee’s economy stands at the moment.
“People are moving here in droves, in Tennessee, and there’s a good reason for that — we’ve created a climate where it’s good to raise a family, we appreciate liberty, we appreciate freedom and we’ve created a conservative business environment that makes it a great place to invest your capital, to grow your business and keep people employed,” he said.
However, he also stressed a concern that he has today that he would like to see change.
“The headwinds are against us right now and there are a lot of reasons,” he said, citing “taking away our energy independence and moving in a different direction” as one of them.
He noted that he’s not against alternative sources of energy, but he doesn’t want to forsake oil either.
“I’m not against an all of the above policy, but we need to handle things putting our nation’s interests first,” he said. “We need to stay strong and we need to stay competitive.”
During the question and answer portion of the event, the topic of inflation came up and Hagerty reached back to energy independence to address it.
“Probably the biggest driver of inflation ... it was the change of policy on domestic energy,” Hagerty argued. “Waging war on American energy production, taking away our energy independence and driving the price up — not only in America but it’s a global market, so the price of energy has gone up across the globe.”
He said not only has lack of energy independence helped to drive up inflation, it has also served as an ally to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.
“If you look at the price increases that occurred since January of 2021, look at what the impact has been on Russia’s military,” Hagerty said. “We have completely subsidized Russia’s war on Ukraine with production drops.”
The member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations also pointed out another concern lack of energy independence has on national security, from his perspective.
“I know there are those in Washington who say they’ve got to make prices for domestic fossil fuel high enough so you can cost-justify the investment in solar, wind or whatever the favored technology is,” he said. “I’m not against any of those technologies, but I’m certainly against driving the price up of what makes us competitive right now, which has been our energy independence, just to achieve this result. By the way, I’ll remind you, if we become more reliant on battery technology, on solar panels, wind turbines, do you know who the largest producer of all those is? China. From a national security perspective this does not make sense.”
Off the topic of energy independence, but staying on inflation, Hagerty noted another cause of inflation staying at record highs currently.
“The March 2021 stimulus plan put another couple of trillion dollars into the economy in the form of stimulus checks and luxury goods sales went through the roof,” he said. “There are all kinds of people who didn’t need the money, they were still in their jobs, yet they got these checks. We were also subsidizing unemployment far too long. Two-thirds of people in Tennessee were making more unemployed than they were in their original job — that’s not sustainable. This has an inflationary element to it.”
He added that this has led to a contradictory situation that has impacted inflation negatively as well.
“Wages continue to go up,” he said. “The wage increase creates a permanent impact on inflation, so prices are bound to rise.”
However, he argued, the rising inflation has effectively nullified those wage hikes.
“The result of this over the past 18, 19 months is that Americans have gotten a net wage decrease,” he said. “Even though I mentioned that wages have gone up, inflation has exceeded that, so that’s pay cut for all of us and it’s made life harder for all Americans.”
Hagerty addressed several other topics as well and more coverage from the forum will be included in a future edition of The DPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.