The Cherokee Beekeepers Association has announced the speaker for the July meeting is the current Tennessee Beekeepers Association President Howard Kerr.
Kerr’s topics will be “What the Honey Bee Sees” and "How TBA Benefits Local Clubs.”
Kerr completed his undergraduate and graduate studies in Nuclear Engineering at the University of Tennessee and joined Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in 1965 as a research engineer. He retired from ORNL in 2001.
He became interested in honeybees as a child and began keeping honeybees in 1965. He has kept as many as 300 colonies, but now has about 80 colonies. He has been active in local, state and national organizations; taught beekeeping at UT-Knoxville; performed bee related research at ORNL and with the USDA; and worked with Tennessee Department of Agriculture to improve and expand Apiary Section services.
He served as a state representative 1994 through 2000 and passed the Tennessee Apiary Act of 1995. He now devotes much of his time to development of a comprehensive apiculture and pollinator program in Tennessee.
Kerr has served as president of TBA since October 2019.
The meeting will be held Tuesday, July 27 at the Athens AgCentral Co-op on Decatur Pike in Athens. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and interested parties do not have to be a member to attend.
