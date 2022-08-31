The Etowah Police Department is working on obtaining new decals for the their patrol vehicles.
According to Etowah Police Chief Scott Hicks, there are several vehicles the department owns.
“We have two (Dodge) Chargers, two 2018 (Ford) Explorers, one 2019 Explorer, a Dodge truck and the school SRO (school resource officer),” Hicks stated. “The SRO’s (vehicle) will be stripped as well.”
The new decals for the department will be in the ghost decal style except for the SRO vehicle, which will receive “normal” stripes.
“I took all of the black vehicles we had and removed the white body wrap off because they were so beat up and didn’t really look good,” he noted. “I’m trying to set a new look for the department, so eventually they will be all black with the ghost decals.”
The ghost decal appears grey in daylight and will reflect light to shine brightly in the dark.
“The decal provides a cleaner look on the vehicles. The main thing was that I wanted every vehicle in the city to match and look the same,” he noted. “I didn’t want three or four Chargers look one way and a truck look another way. I just want it to be consistent.”
Once the decal work has been completed, only two vehicles will remain unmarked for the department, the chief’s vehicle and the detective’s vehicle.
The topic of the ghost decals was presented during the most recent Etowah City Commission meeting where a concerned citizen prompted the question of how people should go about verifying if they were being pulled over by legitimate police officers should they not see the markings on the vehicle.
“If an officer is behind you then you wouldn’t be able to see the decals anyway so I don’t know where that would come into play, but if they are sitting on the side of the road you should be able to see them,” he noted. “That is one of those touchy subjects. There are some people who think that if you are driving an unmarked car then you aren’t the real police and that isn’t true. You also have people who are buying cars off of Gov Deals that are supposed to have everything removed, but they are placing them back on and pretending to be the police which is a bad thing for us in general but that is typically in bigger places.”
He noted the officers who are patrolling also keep an eye out for people who may be operating such a vehicle.
“Most of my vehicles are marked pretty well and nine times out of 10 they are going to pass you and you will notice them,” he said. “It is a weird world that we live in. The main thing is, in our city, I would encourage people to come out when we have functions or come by the police department, shake hands and meet our officers. We are open to anything like that. We have a lot of stuff coming up. We have Christmas for kids, we’ll have a tent up at the upcoming fall festival and I would encourage everybody to come out and meet me and my officers. We are a close knit family and we want to be involved in the community as much as possible.”
He believes the best safety tip he can deliver is for people to be familiar with the officers who serve their community.
“We want to be there for the citizens of the community. We don’t want anybody to be afraid of us, so we encourage them to meet us and join us for anything that we have going on,” he expressed. “I want to thank the people of Etowah for welcoming me and my family into the community. We were way outsiders and now we feel like we are at home, so we really appreciate the people who have come out and met us, the fundraisers and people helping out. It is a great community.”
