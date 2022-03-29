Kyndra Randolph and Tanner Serig, Meigs County High School juniors, were in Nashville from March 21-23 for the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association’s annual Youth Leadership Summit. They were sponsored by Volunteer Energy Cooperative and joined 36 other high school juniors from across Tennessee.
Delegates to the annual event received a hands-on look at state government, learned networking and leadership skills, and developed a better understanding of their local electric cooperatives. While in Nashville, Randolph and Serig visited the State Capitol Building where they were welcomed to Nashville by members of the Tennessee General Assembly.
Tre Hargett, Tennessee’s Secretary of State, explained the fundamentals of state government, and students debated and voted on mock bills.
Following the mock Senate session, Randolph and Serig met with their Tennessee State Rep. Dan Howell in the Cordell Hull State Office Building. There, they discussed recent bills focused on local education and cooperatives. In addition to meeting government officials, students also heard from Tennessee State Trooper Shane Moore and his K-9, toured Middle Tennessee Electric Cooperative’s campus, and attended the Grand Ole Opry. Delegates to the Youth Leadership Summit are encouraged to be leaders and use their talents to improve rural Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.