A McMinn County teenager has shown during the COVID-19 pandemic that no matter the age, anyone can bring new and innovative ideas to aid the community.
Noah Graybeal engineered a protective mask to help his community avoid the virus as much as possible and for that, Cleveland State Community College has chosen him as the 2021 Community First Award honoree for Student Leadership.
Graybeal is a student at McMinn County High School and has been competitive in the STEM Fair program at his school for the past two years. His teachers and coaches see his dedication to science and believe his innovative ideas will take him far.
“Noah has been very active in our STEM Fair program,” stated Cindy Moses, instructional coach/STEM Fair coordinator at McMinn County High School. “This year, however, the pandemic caused our regular competitions at the school and district levels to be canceled. Noah persisted with his research and was selected to present his research at the Tennessee Junior Science and Humanities Symposium.”
For this competition, he used his research and engineering skills to devise masks, carbon filters and custom sealing mask fittings. His research began in the pre-COVID era, but quickly gained relevance as the pandemic progressed.
“When I began this project in October of 2019, coronavirus was not something of which the general public was aware,” stated Graybeal. “My original objective was to help my brother, who has cysticfibrosis, to prevent respiratory infection. But as the pandemic developed, my project became directly applicable to the public health crisis that the world was experiencing. This gave me and my work even more value. Knowing that the research that I was doing had the potential to help save lives kept me focused during times that were hard for everybody.”
Graybeal was the only student from his school to continue his research at this level this year. He was one of 14 students from across the state to be selected to present at the symposium.
The custom mask he created was the only engineering project to be selected. While students started to learn from home, Graybeal took that as an opportunity to focus more on his project.
“Not many high school students get an opportunity to focus on a project like that, so I made sure that I took full advantage of my situation. I tried my best to see the pandemic as an opportunity to focus and I believe that I became a better student and potential scientist as a result,” Graybeal explained.
When he’s not focusing on school work, he plays on the varsity golf and soccer teams. He’s involved in the Mu Alpha Theta National Honor Society and Big Kids Do Science program. He also volunteers for Let’s Read 20, a local non-profit organization dedicated to improving children’s literacy skills in McMinn County.
Graybeal was honored at the Community First Awards Gala hosted by Cleveland State Community College Tuesday evening at the Barn at Faith Farms in Athens.
