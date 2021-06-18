Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn visited Etowah City School as part of the Accelerating TN 2021 Tour.
The tour involves Schwinn, department staff, state and local elected officials, and community partners visiting 50 of the state’s school districts this summer to connect directly with students, educators, and stakeholders.
According to information presented to The Daily Post-Athenian, some of the “planned highlights” include visits to summer learning camps, STREAM mini camps, and Reading 360 early reading training, as well as a district leadership roundtables discussing federal stimulus funding investments and events highlighting state, regional, and district work.
Schwinn arrived at Etowah City School on Thursday at 8 a.m., which was the first school on her list to visit that day.
“I love being at Etowah City,” Schwinn said. “It has great leaders, they are super engaged and it was fantastic.”
She believes she didn’t have enough time to interact with the students and check their progress.
“I never have enough time,” Schwinn said. “I could be here all day, all week, all year. The director of schools (Mike Frazier) is just a wonderful person and the staff is wonderful and the kids are great.”
She described what the tour of the different schools meant to her.
“We are celebrating our teachers and districts,” she said.
“Everyone has worked really hard this year and we just want to make sure we say thank you. We want to go to as many places as possible just to see the great work, say thank you, and be able to tell the General Assembly that their investment paid off.”
Schwinn left a message to the citizens who live in the area of the Etowah School District.
“Our schools are doing really good work to do what’s right by kids — so are the communities — and I am just very grateful because it matters for our children.”
Frazier said it was an honor to have the commissioner arrive at ECS.
“We are very grateful and I am excited that she got to see the great work our teachers and students are doing this summer,” he said. “We are thankful for what the state has done in helping finance the program and excited about seeing the end result with our students, but it is one of those things that we won’t know the end of the story until we see the fruits of our labor.”
