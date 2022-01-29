Tennessee State Sen. Mike Bell has sponsored a resolution (HJR8) for Tennessee to join other states in calling for a convention for proposing a congressional term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The effort is spearheaded by the nonpartisan, nonprofit, U.S. Term Limits.
HJR8 has both bipartisan support in the Tennessee state legislature, as well of Tennesseans across the state. Multiple members of the legislature have signed a pledge co-sponsoring the legislation. Last year, HJR8 passed the Tennessee House of Representatives 53-34 due, in part, to the efforts of Rep. Chris Todd of Jackson, who is the legislation’s lead sponsor in the state house.
A 2021 RMG Research poll shows 78% of likely voters in Tennessee support term limits on Congress, including strong support among Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike.
U.S. Term Limits President Philip Blumel commended Sen. Bell for moving forward the legislation.
“The people of Tennessee are lucky to have public servants who see what is going on in D.C. and are willing to take action to fix it,” said Blumel. “They know that Congress won’t set term limits on itself. Therefore, it is the obligation of the states to do so.”
HJR8 is up for consideration in the Senate Judiciary Committee before it eventually makes its way to the floor of the Tennessee House of Representatives.
If passed in the senate this session, Tennessee will join other states in the call to convene the states for the exclusive purpose of proposing term limits on the U.S. Congress. Once 34 state legislatures pass similar resolutions on the topic and approve the term limits amendment, it must be ratified by 38 states to become part of the U.S. Constitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.