Cleveland State Community College Alumna Pam Edgemon, a McMinn County native, was part of the first graduating class for the community college.
Edgemon juggled life, family and school while attending the college which started her journey into her career.
“I was in the first class at CSCC in October, 1967 at North Cleveland Baptist Church before the school was opened at the main campus in January 1968,” stated Edgemon. “I was probably the first student on VA benefits as my father was killed while serving in the Army and I was the first pregnant student. I was married and my husband at the time was also a student and worked at Magic Chef. We both graduated in 1970.”
The Cleveland resident graduated from McMinn County High School in 1967. As Edgemon and her husband at the time graduated CSCC and raised a family, she started working in her career in 1973 with an associate degree in Secretarial Science.
Her first job was with Fillauer & Wilson, Attorneys at Law where she worked for 14 years as an office manager, bookkeeper and legal assistant. She also worked for the Tennessee Department of Safety as an executive administrative assistant to the commissioner.
As Edgemon aged into her 50s, she didn’t let that get in her way of finishing her bachelor’s degree. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Business Professional Management in 2003 from Nova Southeastern University.
From there, Edgemon grew further in her career working as the editor-in-chief of yearbook for the Tennessee Department of Safety, Santek Waste Services, Tennessee Department of Labor Workforce and Development, and Hughes and Associates.
“My other four siblings also attended CSCC as did my son, daughter and granddaughter,” she said.
These days, Edgemon explores freelance work. In the last three years, she has worked as a tax accountant, at a chiropractor firm and at a corporate medical facility. Throughout the years, she’s volunteered for the Family Resource Agency governing Pre-K classes, Family Violence Program, Early Head Start classes and Head Start classes.
Even though times have changed since Edgemon graduated CSCC, she leaves a clear and nostalgic message for current cougars and those to come.
“For sure, CSCC is a wonderful first step for the rest of your life,” stated Edgemon. “Whether you’re going on to a four-year degree or further studies, or going to work, you’re prepared to meet whatever expectations you want.”
