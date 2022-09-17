Shown here (from left) are Jordan Haugen, Bowater CU Athens Branch Manager; Blake McCaslin, TWU Vice President for Advancement; Tracey Hennessee, TWU Advancement Coordinator; Brittany Berry, Bowater CU member and LTNP Community Relations and Fundraising Coordinator; Parker Avery, LTNP Community Health Development Coordinator; Asha Moore, TWU AmeriCorps VISTA Leader; Annalise Vigilante, LTNP Hunger Relief Coordinator; Mattie Wheeler, LTNP Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator; and Taylor Williams, TWU Director of Student Involvement and Co-Coordinator of Love Thy Neighbor Project.
CALHOUN — Bowater Credit Union member Brittany Berry has won a $1,000 Pay It Forward prize for her favorite non-profit — the Love Thy Neighbor Project at Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Bowater Credit Union asks its members to nominate their favorite non-profit helping people in the counties eligible for credit union membership: Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, and Polk. Up to five $1,000 prizes are awarded each year, and Love Thy Neighbor Project is the first winner of 2022.
“Love Thy Neighbor Project (LTNP) is a non-profit food pantry helping to alleviate food insecurity on the Tennessee Wesleyan campus and in all of McMinn County,” wrote Berry.
Its mission is to provide low-income individuals with nourishing foods on a regular basis to lessen the burden of food insecurity and to encourage a healthy diet. Its programs include mobile pantries and a Back Sack program which provides meals to local school students at several McMinn County Schools.
“As a full-time volunteer to LTNP, I can tell you they will make the $1,000 go as far as they can to help as many children as possible,” added Berry.
The Pay It Forward program will continue through 2022 and will award up to four more prizes. Any member of Bowater Credit Union can nominate their favorite non-profit for a $1,000 Pay It Forward prize. The deadline to be considered for the next prize is Nov. 30.
Bowater Credit Union began the Pay It Forward program in 2010 as a way to give back to the community it serves. Since the program’s inception, Bowater CU has given $52,000 to various charities making a difference in these communities. For more information, visit BowaterECU.org
