The City of Etowah is beginning to move forward on one of the priorities from its recent Strategic Planning Workshop.
During last Monday’s regular city commission meeting, Etowah City Manager Russ Blair stated during the city manager’s report that the city had been presented an opportunity to start the necessary steps for their multimodal goals.
“We have been offered the opportunity to participate in a walkability study,” Blair stated. “That was something that came up in our planning session that the development district suggested that we do.”
He noted they had been in contact with their planner, who expressed interest in performing the study.
“It is going to require a public input meeting,” he noted. “We will probably do it similar to these public hearings before the regular commission meeting.”
Blair stated the development district would like to see public interest and input.
“What that does is allow them to analyze our walking and track the patterns to see if there are things we can do to enhance walkability,” Blair said.
In addition to the walkability study, Blair also gave an update on the town’s pursuit of becoming a Main Street town.
“We are still very much involved in getting that program off the ground,” he expressed. “You all passed a number of resolutions tonight authorizing the donations from the city.”
The Main Street program has several requirements that must be met prior to a town becoming a part of the program.
“For the Main Street organization, we will have to organize an actual non-profit organization and we will have to get that done before we are ready to authorize that out with the city donation to that organization,” he noted. “So that is coming down the pike.”
