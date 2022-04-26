As the re-trial in the federal lawsuit brought by Glenn Whiting against the City of Athens prepares to begin again this week, some changes have been made.
On Tuesday, April 19, Judge Travis McDonough decided to grant part of the city’s motion for judgement as a matter of law, which dismisses charges based on the belief that no reasonable jury could rule in the plaintiff’s favor on that specific charge.
Whiting brought the lawsuit against the city alleging that members of the government violated his First Amendment free speech rights by retaliating against him and attempting to condemn a building on Pope Avenue.
According to McDonough in his decision, Whiting “informed several city officials that he planned to paint a sign on the side of a different building airing various grievances with the city. Less than a month after Whiting notified the city of the sign he planned to display, the city issued a
complaint to determine whether the Pope Avenue building was unfit for use and, after a condemnation hearing, ultimately found it unfit and ordered that it be removed or demolished.”
Whiting claimed leading up to the trial, which took place from Jan. 10 through Jan. 18 and resulted in a hung jury, that he was a trustee of the property and thus eligible for compensatory damages in response to the city’s alleged actions.
On Tuesday, however, McDonough determined that Whiting was not a trustee of the property and, therefore, not eligible to seek damages.
In his decision, McDonough noted that based on “the argument that Whiting failed to provide any evidence on which a reasonable jury could conclude he had an ownership interest in the Pope Avenue Property — the city is entitled to judgment as a matter of law.”
In his analysis of the decision, McDonough noted that Whiting claimed he had been a trustee of the property since Carol Ammerman, one of the owners of the property, passed away. However, according to McDonough, “no documents were produced in discovery evidencing Whiting’s appointment to trustee upon the death of Carol Ammerman” but that Whiting gave the court “assurance that he would present evidence to establish that he was, at some point, made a trustee …”
That didn’t happen, however, as McDonough noted that “Whiting read the trust documents for the first time ever while he was on the stand” and “immediately admitted that he was not a trustee and that no such pre-acceptance or appointment ever occurred. The only admissible evidence Whiting ever had that he was a trustee was his own personal assertion that he was a trustee, without any basis in fact or law.”
Whiting later claimed to be a beneficiary of the trust and, therefore, still eligible for damages, but McDonough rejected that in Tuesday’s decision as well.
“Because Whiting presented no evidence at trial that Donald Ammerman (an owner of the property) manifested an intention to give him a beneficial interest at the time the trust was created, no reasonable jury could find that Whiting was a beneficiary, and the city is entitled to judgment as a matter of law as to Whiting’s compensatory-damages claim.”
However, McDonough rejected the city’s effort to have him issue summary judgement as a matter of law to eliminate the claim that Whiting was retaliated against for exercising his freedom of speech.
In that case, the city argued that “any reasonable jury would not have sufficient evidentiary basis” based on what was brought up in the original trial to determine that the city had retaliated against Whiting. McDonough disagreed, however.
The judge noted in Tuesday’s decision that “the city’s arguments mirror those made in its motion for summary judgment, which the court denied, finding a genuine issue of material fact on the retaliation claim. Whiting presented evidence at trial consistent with the evidence presented in connection with the city’s motion for summary judgment, and nothing that occurred at trial otherwise changes the court’s analysis of these arguments from its analysis on summary judgment.”
While the judge’s decision doesn’t imply guilt against the city, it did allow the case to continue forward to trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.