While he has to wait one more month to learn what the board members think of his job performance, Athens City Schools Director Robert Greene did get a bit of news during Monday’s meeting.
The school board members voted unanimously during the meeting to extend Greene’s contract by one more year, extending him from June of 2023 through June of 2024. This was an expected move since it was first brought up during the May work session.
Greene was entering the final year of his contract upon his return to ACS, as board members thought they would be further along with the consolidated school building by now.
“I think when we originally did Mr. Greene’s contract we felt like the new building would have been completed by then and his contract would expire after we moved in,” Board Chair Mike Bevins said. “But with the delays that occurred in the process, the dates just didn’t coincide.”
Greene’s contract allows for the board to extend it a year at a time and Bevins recommended keeping Greene on until the new building that will house Athens City Primary and Athens City Intermediate schools is up and running.
“He is in agreement to extend the contract for one year,” Bevins said of Greene. “That’ll get us past the move. I want to make sure he’ll be in place when we move in.”
The rest of the board members agreed and Greene’s contract extension was approved unanimously.
During last month’s work session, there was a belief that Greene’s annual evaluation would take place Monday night as well, but Bevins said he didn’t have all the information in hand that he needed. So, he said Greene’s evaluation is likely to take place during the board’s July meeting.
The new Pre-K through 5th grade school structure is still on schedule to open partially by the end of the year and then in full by fall of 2023, meaning this coming school year would be the final one for City Park, Westside, Ingleside and North City schools.
Athens City Middle School has been receiving renovations and will continue in operation.
