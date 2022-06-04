Summer programs have started for students in Meigs County and Etowah city, but there are still opportunities to enroll.
According to Director of Meigs County Schools Clint Baker, his system started their summer programs Tuesday morning.
“Things are going well so far,” he noted. “We have roughly 160 students attending the summer camps.”
Baker believes the program is very important to the students who may need extra help.
“It is important for kids who are behind to come in and get a little extra help with their classes,” Baker said. “The class sizes are smaller, so the students are able to get some one on one time with the teacher. Small group activities really help.”
Looking back, Baker stated they had a good summer program last year as well.
“Last year we had more kids but I think that was because the school year was shorter for us,” he noted. “This year the numbers were down a little but we had a full year of school so the kids were probably looking for a break.”
Summer school schedule has the courses starting at 8 a.m. and going until 2 p.m.
“We are really thankful for the kids that have come and we think it will be really beneficial for them as they move on to the next grade,” Baker said.
Etowah City School also started its summer program on Tuesday for grades 1-8.
“The at-risk students are given the priority for the enrollment,” said ECS Director Dr. Mike Frazier. “We are doing the same that every school in the state has to do and have the students do tests to measure their academic growth in both English Language Arts (ELA) and Math.”
ECS currently has 75 students participating in the summer program, which focuses on Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts and Math (STREAM) with physical activities as well.
“We start at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. and of course we have some special courses also,” Frazier noted. “We have Ranger Gillian (Roberts) who will visit the school and show some snakes and various birds of prey, along with animal pelts which is always fun, interesting and creates a curiosity in our children. Then McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy will be coming one day to do story telling of local folk tales, so it will be both fun and educational for the students.”
Frazier believes that summer programs are a “tremendous asset” to students who have struggled.
“The environment is a little bit more laid back which allows them to concentrate in a more relaxed state than what they have during the year,” he noted. “We try to make it interesting, we try to make it fun and through it all we try to meet their needs in their academic growth and help them meet and advance past their grade level through the lessons, fun and encouragement in a more one on one setting.”
Though the courses have already started, parents are still able to enroll their children into the summer courses should they desire to do so.
“We are not going to turn anybody away,” Frazier expressed. “We would like for them to start early so we can get them into a program since everything is based on (the students’) needs, but we will still take enrollments. We will also take them on little trips like to the park or splash pad as well. We try to keep it interesting to them because we found the more we can keep them interacted the more they will grasp the concepts they had previously missed.”
Those who wish to enroll their children into the summer courses in Etowah can do so by calling ECS at 423-263-5483.
