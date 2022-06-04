Isaac DeBusk has been named the 2022 National Dairy Month chairman for McMinn County.
DeBusk was honored May 26 at the Tennessee June Dairy Month Kickoff Event at Battle Mountain Farm in College Grove. The event included recognition from Brian Flowers, president of the American Dairy Association of Tennessee, and Jeff Aiken, Deputy Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The official kickoff celebration recognized Tennessee 4-H members’ efforts to promote National Dairy Month in Tennessee.
Co-sponsored by The Dairy Alliance, the American Dairy Association of Tennessee, 4-H and the Tennessee Farm Bureau, National Dairy Month activities are designed to communicate the value of milk and other dairy products to Tennessee consumers. Chairpersons help to spread this message in their communities.
“Showing, raising and caring for dairy cattle is a tradition in my family. My grandmother, mom and aunts all showed dairy cattle. Today, my sister and I carry on this tradition,” DeBusk said. “Being the National Dairy Month chairman gives me even more opportunity to promote this industry that I am so passionate about. I will take full advantage of this role by making the most of being the McMinn County National Dairy Month chairman.”
DeBusk, a sophomore at McMinn Central High School, is the son of Kerri and Jason DeBusk. DeBusk is a member of his school’s FFA, as well as the U.S. Navy Sea Cadets and the TN Junior Cattle Club. He volunteers as an audio tech at Calhoun United Methodist Church. He is an active member of his 4-H chapter, exhibiting dairy, beef and sheep and being a part of 4-H’s Congress, Honor Club and All Stars.
“We wish Isaac much success in his role of communicating the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy products to the people in McMinn County,” said American Dairy Association of Tennessee president Brian Flowers. “Isaac will appreciate the cooperation of the people there. His interest and enthusiasm will result in a better-informed community from which all will benefit.”
Originally deemed “National Milk Month” by American grocers in 1937, National Dairy Month began to promote dairy consumption during peak milk production in the summer. Today, June’s National Dairy Month continues celebrating with the Southeast’s communities and companies through festivals, contests and a special night dedicated to dairy farmers at the ballpark. In 2021, there were an estimated 28,000 Tennessee dairy cows living on 130 dairy farms producing 59 million gallons of milk.
The top five milk producing Tennessee counties were: Loudon, Bradley, Monroe, McMinn and Claiborne.
This year’s theme, “Journey to the Center of the Dairy Farm,” encourages families to make milk their first beverage choice. For more information on National Dairy Month, visit www.thedairyalliance.com/ dairy-farming/june-dairy-month/
