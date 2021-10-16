The Englewood Block Party will return to its traditional location and scope this year as Halloween approaches.
Englewood Church of God is hosting the annual event this year.
Due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the block party was downsized and held at the church instead of its usual location in the park.
“We are very excited, especially to be back at the park,” expressed Englewood Church of God Children’s Pastor Connie Summey. “It will be back to some form of normal. Last year was complicated but we pulled it off.”
Her expectations for this year’s event will be to have more involvement from other organizations.
“We expect to have more churches and businesses involved again this year,” she said. “We hope to get to what everyone has been used to in the past with lots of free hot dogs, lots of free candy, and games.”
She said she hopes the turnout for the event will be equal to or greater than what they have experienced in years prior to the pandemic.
“We have people ready to get out and do things now,” she noted. “We are just trying to get back into the swing of things and hope to get all of the churches and business back together.”
According to Summey this event has a lot of meaning to the Town of Englewood.
“From what I have heard from the police chief and police officers, even different people across the community, this event keeps the crime rate down,” Summey said. “It gives people something fun and safe to do, so we want it to be a community-wide event that supports the community and encourages everybody to be safe and still have fun.”
The event is also a great way for the churches to share their beliefs during the holiday.
“We have an opportunity to share love and kindness and even share about about Jesus to other people without it being overpowering and to people who probably wouldn’t normally come in to our churches,” she expressed. “We love partnering with all of the different churches in the community because I think that all of them feel the same way and want to reach the community for the Lord.”
Summey stated the people who attend the event this year can expect free hot dogs, free candy, a cake walk, costume contest, a train ride for children and more.
“Parking will be in the back on the soccer field this year,” she said. “The road in front of park will be closed so you will have to come in from the other street around us. The police department and the fire department will be helping us route people through.”
