MCMINN COUNTY
Board of Education will hold a workshop on Monday, April 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the auditorium at McMinn County High School.
Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, April 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.
ATHENS
Board of Education will meet on Monday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building.
City Council will hold a study session on Monday, April 11, at 5:45 p.m. at the Athens Municipal Building.
ENGLEWOOD
City Commission will meet on Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTA
City Commission will meet on Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Building.
DECATUR
The following meetings will be held at the Decatur Municipal Building on Tuesday, April 12: Decatur Municipal Planning Commission workshop — 5 p.m.; Decatur Municipal Planning Commission regular meeting — 6 p.m.; Decatur Board of Aldermen regular meeting — 7 p.m.
