While some churches have been struggling since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, one local church finds itself in an interesting predicament: it is running out of room.
Ascension Life Church officials have just announced they are going to two services on Sunday mornings starting this Sunday, Feb. 14.
When some churches were shuttering their doors, Ascension Life Church adapted to the social-distancing and shut-down recommendations. They shifted their focus to creating an online presence, which featured their praise band.
Combining the live worship with ministers who spoke the Word of God seemed to be the catalyst that sparked the growth, according to officials.
“Running out of room? These are good problems to have,” said Senior Pastor Darrell Simbeck. “We have plans to expand the building but, in the meantime, we’ll adapt to accommodate anyone who wants to worship the Lord with us.”
Ascension Life Church was founded in Athens in 2001 by the husband-and-wife pastoral team of Darrell and Julie Simbeck.
Starting this Sunday, the first service will begin at 9 a.m. and the second service will begin at 11 a.m. The current plan is to have identical back-to-back services (i.e., same worship songs, same speaker, same message); the difference would be there will be no nursery or children’s church offered for the 9 a.m. service.
Additionally, the 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the 9 a.m. service will not.
In addition to the two Sunday services, Ascension Life Church has a variety of regularly scheduled weekly and monthly meetings. On Monday evenings, the Order of St. Luke (OSL): Healing Community meets in the main church building at 6 p.m. This group is led by Linda and Jere Miller. All are welcome, but there is no nursery or childcare available for these meetings.
For those needing prayer, they can tune in Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. for a Facebook Live prayer session with associate pastor, Brian Miller. Anyone can share prayer requests in the comments and Miller will pray for them during the broadcast.
Activities at the church on Wednesday evenings include School of the Spirit in the main church building at 6:30 p.m. Nursery is provided for this meeting.
Meanwhile, the Ascension Life Youth (6th through 12th grade) meet at the same time in the church house (the house next to the church).
There are numerous outreaches and life groups that meet each month, such as a Young Adults group, Successful Living (a men’s Bible study), a Veteran’s ministry, and a Young Married Couples group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.