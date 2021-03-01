State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) and State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) visited Athens Church of God to witness the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA’s Essential Child Care services Friday.
According to YMCA CEO and Executive Director Bradi Sewell, the YMCA received a grant through a partnership with the Tennessee Department of Human Services for all YMCAs across the state to provide emergency child care for essential workers.
“Anyone who is serving on the front lines of the pandemic went through a verification process and in doing so their kids were able to attend our program for free,” Sewell said. “We have been open since April 20, so even during the lockdown we were providing childcare so that all of the essential workers would have child care while schools were closed.”
One of the features the YMCA performs since schools have resumed session is to provide all day care during the schools’ virtual days.
“We help them with their virtual learning here and when they have finished that we have different educational stations and components that they go to throughout the day,” Sewell noted. “We also have our after school program as well.”
She noted that Bell and Cochran were arriving to the church to view the facility.
“They were instrumental in making this possible for essential workers,” she expressed. “This tour is kind of like a thank you for them for making this possible and also for them to see what we have been doing here.”
She believes the program has had a large impact on the surrounding area.
“We have served over 300 different kids and their families in the community since April,” Sewell stated. “The majority of those are not kids that we have ever served in the past, so I would say that our impact has been instrumental ... The support that it has given essential workers and knowing that their kids have a safe place to be while they are serving the community.”
Sewell would like to see the program continue after the pandemic comes to an end.
“We were able to overhaul how we operate our processes, we have trained staff remotely and completely changed the way that we operate,” she noted. “We did that in a matter of weeks and I think that was huge and says that when there are gaps in the community the YMCA will step up and, in the future during other emergencies, we are going to show up and be there to support the community.”
The program started at the YMCA while the building was closed, however it has shifted to new locations as needed since the facility reopened to support the amount of children they are taking care of.
“Our biggest issue with not being able to service more children is not having the space to do it,” she said. “We can hire and train the staff to open up in other locations and that is essentially where we are looking at for the future.”
Bell delivered his thoughts after the tour of the facility.
“They are doing a fantastic job serving the students,” Bell said. “Because of the unique situation that COVID has brought onto our school system, they are doing a great job serving those students here at the Athens Church of Christ through the YMCA program.”
