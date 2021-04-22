Officials are dealing with two blazes in the Cherokee National Forest, including one near Tellico Plains.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, Cherokee National Forest fire crews are fighting fires at Meadow Creek and the Long Branch.
“Even though we have received rain and the forest is mostly green, ground conditions are very dry right now,” said Forest Fire Management Officer Trent Girard. “Please remain vigilant while enjoying the forest and extinguish all camp/warming fires.”
The Long Branch Fire on the south zone of the forest is approximately 255 acres. The fire is 10 miles SE of Tellico Plains.
It is reportedly a large, Type 4 incident with 15% containment. Dead standing timber and smoke are the main concerns to public and firefighter safety, especially along the Cherohala Skyway.
Visitors should also avoid any trails near the fire. This fire was allegedly human caused.
The Meadow Creek Fire on the north zone of the forest is approximately 360 acres. The fire is 4.5 miles north-northeast of Del Rio.
The fire has transitioned to a Type 3 incident management team and is currently 20% contained. Dead standing timber and smoke are the main concerns to public and firefighter safety. Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown.
For both fires, no structures are reportedly threatened. Smoke may be visible. Wildfires can produce high quantities of smoke.
During wildfire activity, firefighters can do little to reduce smoke impacts. Affected communities should remain aware of smoke advisories and conditions. Learn more at airnow.gov
The public is asked to not use unauthorized unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, in a fire area. Doing so endangers the lives of pilots and firefighters.
Never fly unmanned aircraft over or near a fire.
