DECATUR — Meigs County veterans, families and citizens gathered on Memorial Day Monday to honor the veterans who served and perished in America’s wars.
Among the speakers were Meigs County Mayor Bill James, Town of Decatur Alderman John Myers, American Legion Commander Karen Phillips, Donna McKale of the AMVETS, Joyce Ball of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, Shirley Moore of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Commander Bill Singleton and special guest Sgt. Major Rick Shepherd of the 117th Regiment in Smyrna.
The festivities began with a few words from the master of ceremony, and a member of the Meigs County Color and Honor Guard, Otto Appelt. He was born in East Germany and noted that those who attend parades in countries like China don’t do so of their own free will. In certain countries only the official state-sponsored news channel can be watched or listened to, and violators who listen to the BBC or western news sources are jailed.
“Thank God my parents decided to move to a country where we have a choice,” Appelt said.
McKale said she is a veteran and as such she recited part of the oath of enlistment: “I will defend my country against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
“Those words are more than just something one recites as he or she is born into the military service,” McKale said. “Those words say I will stand in harm’s way to protect your freedoms, your family, your home. Those words say I will lay down my life for people I do not know, in places that are not my own, for the single reason that my country has asked it of me … We are the land of the free because of the brave.”
Since World War II, more than 430,000 Americans have died in battle in this country’s wars from World War II through Desert Storm, according to statistics from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This does not include those who have fallen in the War on Terror.
Sometimes that freedom of choice is taken for granted. Myers pointed out that only 29% of registered voters took the time to vote in Meigs County elections earlier this month.
“Yes, I said 29% … that is all that could be bothered to vote for the direction of the county for the next four years. For the 71% that did not take the time, normally only 10-20 minutes, I have one question for you. Where would we be today if only 29% of those that fought and died for us thought we were worth it?”
Myers emphasized that the ability to vote, and other freedoms, should not be taken for granted even while there is discord among Americans.
“While we will not agree on every issue, we should agree to use our benefits (freedoms) the way those who gave them to us would want them used. We can disagree civilly. We can voice our opinion at the proper time and in the proper manner. We can cast our votes and then seeing what the totals show, come back together to work for a better place to live.
“Work to keep and grow the investment that was paid by the fallen heroes we honor today. That way we can pass our inheritance of freedom to the future generations.”
Shepherd said two holidays stand out to him. One of them is Easter and the other is Memorial Day.
According to Shepherd, on May 5, 1968, General Jon Logan, commander of the Army of the Republic, proclaimed General Order No. 11. He proclaimed that on May 30 of each year flowers would be placed on the graves of veterans to remember their loss and sacrifice.
Although the date and description changed through the years, the U.S. Congress passed the National Holiday Act of 1971 declaring the name Memorial Day and that this day is observed on the last Monday in May.
Much of Memorial Day honors those who have fallen in past wars, but America is still fighting to preserve freedom today.
“For almost 22 years America has been fighting the wars on terror,” Shepherd said. “These wars on foreign soil have affected each family in this great country. Take a few moments today to remember those who gave all to their country and I ask that each of you remember and hold fast to the freedoms that we so deeply sacrifice for us.”
