Etowah City Manager Russ Blair is looking forward to getting new projects started next year for the City of Etowah.
Blair, who became city manager in August, hopes next year will allow Etowah to experience the return of more normalcy.
“The last two years have been challenging in a lot of ways due to the pandemic and I think everybody’s hope for the year ahead is that we return to more normal times and proceed with business as usual,” Blair said. “As for where I stand, the first order of business for me is to select a new chief of police to lead that department, which we have received a number of qualified applicants who are interested in the position.”
Blair also looks forward to being able to utilize the city’s American Rescue Act (ARA) funds for the town.
“I have been participating in webinars and seminars throughout the fall and I hope that I can really get our feet on the ground to develop plans for us to utilize the funds that will be available from the American Rescue Act,” he noted. “In terms of projects on the horizon, we hope within the first quarter of next year that the residential development at South Industrial Park will be ready to break ground. That is a major residential project for Etowah that we haven’t seen the likes of in several years with the potential for over 150 single family homes.”
Another thing Blair would like to see in 2022 is the creation of a strategic planning session.
“I think that would be first one that we have done in seven to eight years or maybe longer, but it would be a great opportunity to bring city leadership, the community and community partners together to develop for what we want Etowah to look like in the next five to 10 years and beyond,” he explained. “That is something that I would like to do to set some goals. It is important for the citizens to know that they have a friend at city hall and we are here to enhance their quality of life and the quality of life for the city as a whole and we want to see this place grow in a way that is planned, strategic and something that will establish a foundation for many years to come. I think allowing the public to participate in that is an important component to pulling that off.”
Blair extended his compliments to the quality of the staff for the City of Etowah.
“In my almost three months in this position I have just been overwhelmed by the level of professionalism and hard work of the people that show up every day and go to work in our departments,” he expressed. “We have worked really hard in a short amount of time to bring their pay up to be competitive with neighboring jurisdictions. We hope to continue to do that to reward the hard of work of our employees because I am really proud of the team and hope that our citizens are proud and know how hard they work. Whether they are in public works, police and fire, parks and rec, all the way to city hall just everyone is a really good group of people and they have the best interest of the city in their hearts.”
