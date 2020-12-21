Food is getting ready to be given out by the Friendly Fellow Club and donations are still being accepted for the annual baskets.
Officials with FFC noted that, in addition to their applications going up 50% this year, they’ve also seen food costs increase this year.
That, according to officials, means they need as many donations as possible to make sure they can cover expenses and help more people this year.
Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325 or can be made via credit/debit card or PayPal on the Friendly Fellow Club website, friendlyfellows.org, by clicking the Donate button at the bottom of the page.
The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization. Not only are the donations tax-deductible, but because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations go to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
The Daily Post-Athenian will print listings of donors as contributions come in throughout the season. Donations in honor or memory of a loved one are always a special tribute and are most welcome. Donors using the online payment portal can add an honorarium/memorial by including that information in the “Add Note” section of the donation portal.
For more than 80 years, the Friendly Fellow Club food basket project has been a Christmastime tradition for the entire community in Athens and McMinn County.
Started by J. Neal Ensminger and Frank Buttram, the effort serves households in the community with food to get them through the winter. The Friendly Fellow Club’s work is not possible without the help of people across the community and officials want to get as many people involved as possible to make it a continued success.
The boxes will be packed and distributed at 2115 Redfern Drive in Athens, located off Congress Parkway behind Dooley Tractor Company and on Redfern Drive across from American Bedding.
Boxes will be packaged today at 6 p.m. They will be distributed to members of eligible households at the same location on Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
For more information, email friendlyfellowclub @gmail.com or visit friendlyfellows.org
Recent donations to the Friendly Fellow Club include:
• From Karen Zerby and Marvin Meddows, $100
• From Betty Kennedy, $100
• From Fran and Larry Lawrence, in memory of family, $20
• From Glen and Liz Ingram, in honor of our grandchildren, $100
• From Sliger Jewelers, in memory of Hazel and Corbit Sliger, $200
• From Carolyn and Bill Foree, in honor of Cheryl Gans, $50
• From Virginia McNutt, $100
• From James and Joyce Grubb, $100
• From anonymous, $200
• From James Thompson, in honor of Larry Wallace, $150
• From Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, in honor of Scottie and Lisa Mayfield and the KUMC men’s class, $400
• In honor of grandsons Matthew, Michael and Mason, $300
• From Dr. and Mrs. Robin Pierce, in memory of Bill Martin, $200
• From Mars Hill Presbyterian Church, $310
• In memory of CD and June Hagaman, $50
• From Alex S. Jones, in memory of J. Neal Ensminger, $100
• From North Athens Baptist Church, $100
• From Fletcher and Frances Hudson, in memory of David L. and Juanita Hudson, $100
• From Fletcher and Frances Hudson, in memory of Clifford, Mary Jewel and James Orton, $150
• From McMinn County Republican Women, $100
• In memory of CD and Ruth Simpson, $200
• In memory of CD and Ruth Simpson, $200
• In honor of our grandchildren, Alex, Morgan, Hayden and Isaac and our great-grandchildren, Covington and Sophia, $200
• From the Susanna Wesley Circle of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, in memory of Juanita Robinson, $200
• From anonymous, $100
• From Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, $300
• From Joyce Davis, in memory of my husband, Bill Davis, $50
• From Joe and Cathy Allen, in memory of Bill and Betty Burn and James R. Allen, $150
• From Athens Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Kappa Sorority, $50
• From anonymous, in memory of Doak, $100
• From Gary and Debbie Monroe, $25
• From Lewis and Alice Partain, in memory of Todd Partain, $100
• From Dick and Debbie Hashe, in memory of Bill Hashe, Carolyn Hashe, Myrtle Lee Roberts and Charlie Roberts, $40
• From Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, in memory of Linda McGill, $200
• From Keith Memorial United Methodist Church Women, $100
• From the McMinn County Democratic Party, $100
• From Cary and Judi Davis, in memory of Jim Harrison, Pat Adams, Pete Van Ness and Linda McGill, $200
• From Jean Blair, in memory of Larry Blair, in honor of the Lange family and in honor of the Kelly family, $150
• From Allen Memorial United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, $150
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.