McMinn and Monroe county residents came together on Tuesday to attempt to bring hope back to those impacted by the Nashville school shooting last week.
Madisonville native Taylor Conti cut out and sewed 50 teddy bears and then she brought those shells to the McMinn Higher Education Center for her Cleveland State Community College Early Childhood Education Family Dynamics class to stuff and finish them.
Along with Conti, Athens natives Paige Angelo, Samantha Chapman and Kadence Gryder and Sweetwater resident Lindsey Kennedy went to work to complete the project. Family Dynamics professor Winona Christiansen oversaw the project.
All the work was done during the students’ free time. The bears were planned to be sent to Covenant Christian School, where a shooter claimed three children’s and three adults’ lives, on Wednesday. They will go to the victims’ families and other students in the school affected by the shooting.
Christiansen said she hoped that the message sent to the students who went through the traumatic experience was that “even though we’re not your teacher, we can be there for you and show you’re loved.”
She added that a note will be attached to each bear with the message that “we are students too. We care about you and we want you to know we care for you.”
Christiansen said as soon as her class heard the news of the shooting last week, questions began to arise in their minds.
“It’s something we dealt with as a class,” she said. “What do we do in this situation, what do we do next? We don’t understand, but we can do something to help you in our own way.”
She said the shooting happening less than 200 miles away added an extra dimension of concern that previous school shootings haven’t.
“It brings in that fear that this is closer,” she said. “This is the first one that has been close to us. It also brings resilience because it is closer to home.”
The 19-year-old Conti noted that she has been sewing since she was 6 years old and it was because of that experience that the idea came to her to make the bears. She said her first thought upon seeing the shooting was what she could do to assist the students.
“What are these kids thinking, how can we help them,” she recalled. “I’m very humbled being able to do this for these students. I don’t know how to express my condolences to them.”
She added that there’s one predominant hope she has for the students moving forward as a result of receiving these teddy bears.
“I hope they feel happiness and feel like kids again,” she said. “It feels like they’re losing (their childhood) when they have to go through this adult situation.”
All of the Family Dynamics students plan to become teachers after graduation.
“I had to stay up at night ... what would I do in this type of situation,” Conti said.
Angelo said she liked the idea of sending teddy bears because of their meaning to her.
“I’ve always associated my childhood with teddy bears,” she said. “I hope they know even though we’re a couple hundred miles away that people are listening. There are future educators who want to make a statement. I want their parents to know there are future educators who want to help their children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.