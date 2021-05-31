While they were able to avoid an attempted first degree murder conviction, two local men will still be serving several years of prison time after a recent plea deal.
Eric Caunte Madry Jr., 20, and William Joseph Cagle, 18, both faced charges including attempted first degree murder, but were able to decrease the charge to aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in McMinn County Criminal Court on May 20.
As part of his deal, Madry pleaded guilty to Class C felony aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and Class B felony aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 10 years, nine months and 30 days in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC).
Three years, seven months and 18 days of that — the assault sentence — will be served as a standard offender, meaning he must serve at least 30% of his sentence prior to being eligible for parole. The remaining seven years, two months and 12 days — for the aggravated robbery — will be served as a mitigated offender, meaning he will be eligible for a 10% reduction in his sentence.
Aggravated robbery normally comes with a requirement to serve 85% of a sentence prior to parole eligibility.
Madry earned almost two years and seven months of pre-trial jail credit and he had a charge of conspiracy to commit first degree murder dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
Meanwhile, Cagle’s guilty plea to Class C felony aggravated assault with serious bodily injury was his lone charge in the plea, leading to a sentence of three years in TDOC as a standard offender, meaning he must serve at least 30% of his sentence.
He also had a charge of conspiracy to commit first degree murder dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
He earned almost two years and nine months of pre-trial jail credit as the case worked its way through the system.
The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 13, 2018, when Madry and Cagle were accused of “unlawfully and intentionally” attempting to kill a man with a sawed-off shotgun.
According to the indictment, Madry and Cagle allegedly lured the victim to their vehicle, got out and shot the man, but did not kill him.
Madry’s aggravated robbery charge came from a later incident, when he was accused of attempting to steal a cellphone and cash from a man while wielding a firearm on Dec. 31, 2018.
