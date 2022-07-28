Pictured here (from left) are employees of Athens Utilities Board’s Wastewater Division: Scott King, Randy Millsaps, John Sullivan, Jeremy Parsons, Stan Young, Russell Coleman, Greg Hayes, John Hurst, Jody Derrick, and Boone Walker. Not pictured are Troy McDermott and Joshua Dove.
For the 26th consecutive year, Athens Utilities Board’s (AUB) North Mouse Creek treatment plant, located on Whittaker Road, has received the Operational Excellence Award.
Just across town on Alford Street, the much larger Oostanaula treatment plant received an Operational Excellence Award for the 15th year.
These awards were presented at the recent Water Professionals Conference. The Clean Water Professionals of Kentucky and Tennessee bestowed multiple awards upon operators in AUB’s wastewater division.
“That is an amazing stretch of excellent work. I don’t know of any other utilities or industries that have such a stellar record,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough.
The North Mouse Creek plant is designed to treat 1.2 million gallons per day. The Oostanaula plant can handle a flow of six million gallons daily with peaks of up to 15 million gallons.
The Operational Excellence Award is earned by the plant operators for strict adherence to National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit requirements for the latest 12-month reporting period, requiring one or no violations.
Craig Brymer, who leads the natural gas division and the water and wastewater divisions at AUB, credits the plant operators and their expertise and diligence year-round in running the plants.
“Our operators simply are some of the best in the business, coast to coast. There is no doubt about it. Twenty-six years for the Mouse Creek plant and 15 at Oostanaula is incredible,” Brymer said. “I hope everyone understands what assets these guys are to the health and wellbeing of our community and the communities downstream of us.
“These operators aren’t just going through the motions of a job. They care about the local waterways and overall quality of life that we help protect as environmental stewards,” he continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.