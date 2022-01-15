The Decatur Police Department received a surprise inheritance of nearly $200,000 from a citizen of Decatur recently.
The city was notified recently that when the late David L. Boeringer passed away, the Decatur Police Department was a beneficiary of a Roth IRA account valued at approximately $170,000.
According to Decatur Police Chief Monty Rowland, the notification was a complete shock.
“I got the letter in the mail and at first I thought it was junk mail and almost threw it away, but I opened it and found that it was from a lawyer that said Mr. Boeringer had passed away and left us some money,” he recalled. “We looked into it and were quite surprised because I had never met the man. So I started looking into things to see why he would have done it.”
To add to the confusion of the situation, Boeringer had been living out of state.
“We found out that our previous chief and Boeringer were good friends and he had set this account up when his friend was chief of police to try to help the police department,” Rowland said. “The money had sat in that account for years and nobody knew. Then when he passed away and the money was presented to the department we were shocked. It was a really nice gesture of him and it is something that is really unheard of, so we were tickled to death.”
The department was able to use some of the money to upgrade a lot of necessary equipment without having to use taxpayer money.
“We were able to get a lot of equipment that we were needing that we were going to buy over a period of time to try to absorb the cost. When he had done this and we received the money we went ahead and got everything that we have been needing,” Rowland said. “I never knew Boeringer but I really wish that I had so I could have told him thank you.”
Rowland stated the department will hold on to the remainder of the inheritance as a rainy day fund.
“We will use this as needed. If a big purchase happens to come up we may tap into this instead of burdening the taxpayers,” he said. “If this money can help the town and help the people of the town then that is what we want to do.”
Rowland expressed his gratitude to both Boeringer as well as the previous chief of police.
“Our previous chief was a good man and just him being a good man paid off for the town,” Rowland said. “This just shows how treating people well pays off for others ... It shows how well making friends can go, as well. I can’t thank Mr. Boeringer and his family enough. I’ve been in law enforcement for 33 years and I have never heard of anybody leaving anything to a police department. This is just unheard of and I really appreciate it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.