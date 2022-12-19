Christmas became a little more merry for some local children last week during the annual Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Athens.
The event has been held for more than a decade at the store and it involves the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department providing $100 gift cards to local students of McMinn County Schools for Christmas presents. On a given day, the children who qualify go shopping with law enforcement officers from around the area.
This year, the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce helped contribute $4,700 to the cause and members of the McMinn County High School basketball team were on hand to help keep up with pricing and removing tags.
The chamber was able to raise its funds through a 5K race and various events in the community, along with donations. Various chamber members and diplomats dressed as Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and elves as part of the fundraising process.
Chamber Program Director Julie Simbeck said her organization learned there was a need for funds and they wanted to help.
“We immediately started brainstorming and there was never a question,” Simbeck said. “It was important to us to also somehow get the community and the children involved. We not only wanted to give to Shop with a Cop, but also to bless the community while we were at it.”
Simbeck said her three years of experience with Shop with a Cop helped her realize the importance of the event.
“I’ve had the opportunity to actually shop with some of the participants and it was life changing, to see those children interact with officers and see them in a whole different role,” she said, adding that this isn’t just another fundraiser. “What takes place at Walmart on the actual day is much bigger than that.”
MCSD School Resource Officer Larry Moses has taken part in Shop with a Cop every year that it’s been held locally.
“It’s absolutely my favorite thing to do at Christmas with the exception of spending time with my grandkids,” he said. “It’s obvious (the participants’) parents can’t afford a lot at Christmas. It makes me happy to be a part of something that will provide it.”
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said the event couldn’t take place without assistance from the entire area.
“It’s very well supported both by donations as well as help by so many agencies,” he said.
He also thanked Walmart officials for their willingness to support the program.
“I can’t say enough about (Walmart Asset Protection Operations Coach) Misty (Johnson) and her crew at Walmart,” he said. “We also get great support from our partnership with the schools.”
Guy also echoed Moses’ sentiments about the importance of the event.
“It’s one of the best things we do and I look forward to it,” he said. “I think the officers have as much fun as the kids do.”
He said the officers’ spouses also helped out this year with the shopping as well.
Guy added that the chamber was a big help to the event this year beyond raising the $4,700.
“They managed a lot of our donations,” he said. “There are so many people that pitch in to make this happen.”
He noted that Ashton Burrows and her non-profit organization, AB Fundraisers, did a lot with managing the funds.
Santa Claus was also on hand for the event and Guy said he made an appearance for free.
“If you’re ever a part of it, it’s very rewarding,” he said.
