The County Commission’s Budget Committee will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the ARP funding plan.
The Election Commission will hold a called meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5 p.m. to count the provisional ballots. The meeting will be in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
The Election Commission’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. will be held in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The Election Commission will be certifying all Nov. 8 elections, approving election payroll and any election business to come before the board including annual required training after the business session.
ATHENS
The Board of Education will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building.
The City Council will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at Athens City Hall.
ENGLEWOOD
The City Commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTA
The City Commission will have a public hearing covering two zoning ordinance on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. and again on Dec. 12 at the Niota Municipal Building. The first will be a zoning ordinance amending the uses permitted in Article 6, provisions governing agricultural district within the City of Niota. The second deals with amending the zoning ordinance by adding Article 4.25, Planned Unit Development within the City of Niota. The regular meeting of the City Commission will follow at 6 p.m.
RICEVILLE
The Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.
