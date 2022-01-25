Etowah City School recently had to close school for two days due to staffing difficulties from the pandemic.
ECS, like the other schools in the surrounding area, closed last Thursday and Friday due to being unable to find enough substitute teachers to fill in the void from the amount of illness among staff members and teachers.
McMinn County, Meigs County and Athens City schools all also were closed Thursday and Friday for the same reason as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its impact across the country.
According to ECS Director Dr. Mike Frazier, the initial return from the school’s Christmas break started well but has recently been affected by the pandemic.
“We have ended up with about six of our teachers being positive for COVID, three or four has had to quarantine and it hit us in our cafeteria with three of our staff members testing positive, which only left us with a couple of people who did a fantastic job while we were in school (last) week,” Frazier noted. “When we first recorded our absences, we had 91 students out and then we had to send home 10 throughout the day on Tuesday, I believe, so we felt that in order to give this a chance to slow down we would close the school Thursday and Friday. That way we would have those two days plus the weekend to hopefully give this an opportunity to slow down.”
In addition to the spread of the virus, ECS, along with the rest of the surrounding school systems, has had difficulty finding substitute teachers to fill in their positions.
“We have all been faced with difficulty finding people to fill in,” he expressed. “We have been trying to find ways we could get more people to become substitutes, so we hope that we will be able to curb this and be able to find a solution. We are really looking forward to get back in school. Time flies and it won’t be long until testing, so we really need these days to teach them skills and teach the curriculum. So we are really looking forward to getting back in session.”
Despite the current staffing issues, ECS has no intention of returning to remote learning.
“I know they are doing that in Hamilton County,” he noted. “They have some schools that have gone virtual because of their numbers, but I’m not anticipating going virtual.”
Anyone who has any prior teaching or substitute experience and would like to assist ECS can contact Frazier for more details on how to do so.
“Just call the school and either speak to me directly or if I’m busy they can speak to one of our secretaries to give us their contact information and I will be more than happy to call them back,” Frazier said. “These are trying times for everybody and I know it is difficult for all of us school directors to try to make the right calls. We make these decisions for the safety of the students, everything that we do is for the safety of the students, their parents and our staff. It is a very difficult road to travel sometimes, so our biggest challenge is to make sure that everybody is safe and we really appreciate all of the support that we have been given from the community in our endeavors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.