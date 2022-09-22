Susan G. Komen, a leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise funds that support breast cancer patients and research for those impacted by the disease on Oct. 1 at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga.
“We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year’s walk. Funds raised from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will fund cutting-edge research aimed at improving outcomes for all and bringing us closer to the cures for all breast cancers,” said Joshua Daniel, Development Director at Susan G. Komen.
Komen welcomes returning sponsors this year: Bank of America, Walgreens, Hamilton Place Pointe Property Group, Erlanger Health System, Pfizer Oncology, Parkridge Health System, Food City, and Path Group.
Participants can expect the following at the walk:
• Remarks from local survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer
• Hope Village — a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather
• We Remember Tent honoring those whose lives have been lost to breast cancer
• A continued celebration inside the mall with live music, face painting, character appearances, pink treats, giveaways and more.
The event opens at 7 a.m., with a 9 a.m. opening ceremony and the walk beginning at 9:30 a.m. You may register for the walk online at www.komen.org/chattanoogawalk
Leading up to the walk, Hamilton Place will host The Power of ONE Week — a series of events and deals from participating retailers from Sept. 26-30.
These events will include:
• Sept. 26: ONE Mission Monday — Team Trivia Night at the mall. Party Fowl will be hosting trivia night, which will include trivia about breast cancer and statistics.
• Sept. 27: My ONE Tuesday — Tie-Dye Night at the mall. Molly Green will be co-sponsoring this event, providing white bandanas for tie-dyeing.
• Sept. 28: ONE Community Wednesday — “On Wednesdays We Wear Pink” Dinner Party at a restaurant at the mall. Mall sit-down restaurants will be participating in a giveback to Komen night.
• Sept. 29: Celebrate ONE Thursday — Zumba party at the mall: “Get Fit & Get Fitted.” Zumba party by the mall stage and discounts with Athleta and Tradehome shoes to get fitted for the walk.
• Sept. 29: ONE Funday Friday — Sharing team social posts and one team will receive a donation from the mall. Teams will be encouraged to rest up and prepare for the walk on Saturday. They will be invited to post their pink team photo on social channels and tag @HamiltonPlaceTN Hamilton Place will share all photos tagged and will select one team to receive a donation towards their fundraising goal.
For more information about Susan G. Komen, visit komen.org or call 1-877-GO-KOMEN.
