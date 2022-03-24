ETOWAH
Utilities Board will meet on Monday, March 28, at 6 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
City Commission will meet on Monday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
MCMINN COUNTY
Budget Committee will meet on Friday, March 25, at 5:45 p.m. at Hiwassee Acres, located at 900 County Road 950 in Calhoun. The purpose of this meeting is to approve the budget memo and forms and instructions.
Library Board will meet on Monday, March 28, at 6 p.m. at E.G. Fisher Public Library, located at 1289 Ingleside Avenue in Athens. This meeting is open to the public.
