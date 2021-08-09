The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded four educational scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year, including one resident of McMinn County.
These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and an essay explaining an issue impacting the beef industry in Tennessee.
Applicants must also be a member of the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Youth Association or their parent/grandparent must be a member of TCA or TNCW.
Kami Harmon of McMinn County received the Joe Houston Memorial Scholarship. Breanna Mills from Decatur County received the Tennessee CattleWomen’s Scholarship. Ella Pollock from Lincoln County won the Bill Tyrell Memorial Scholarship. Brilee Culbert from Carter County received the TCA Scholarship.
Harmon and Pollock will be attending the University of Tennessee at Knoxville this fall. Mills will be attending the University of Tennessee at Martin, and Culbert will be attending Walters State Community College.
“These impressive young adults have a deep interest in the agricultural industry. They are the future of the cattle business and we look forward to seeing where their educational endeavors lead them,” said Melinda Perkins, TCA director of Youth Programs & Outreach.
