Officials with the City of Niota have announced they plan to host a car, truck and motorcycle show on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vehicles will be parked around the library on East Main Street. There is a $10 entry fee with the proceeds going toward building a new outside city stage.
Car and truck entries will be grouped in divisions by age: 1950 and older, 1951 to 1970, and 1971 and newer. Peoples’ Choice trophies will be awarded in each division.
Motorcycles will make up a class of their own with Peoples’ Choice trophies being awarded. There will also be a Best of the Best trophy awarded.
Anyone interested in participating in this show can call the Niota Depot at 423-568-2584 ex. 1 or 423-506-9413.
In addition to this show there will be a book sale in the Niota Library and a Holiday Boutique in the Depot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a wide variety of craft items for sale with all proceeds going to the new Niota Museum and Gift Shop.
The Holiday Boutique will be held on two days — Nov. 21 and Dec. 5, which is also the day of the town’s Christmas parade.
The city will also have something new to the area, the Veterans Outreach van. This will provide services to veterans and their families who are geographically distanced from existing VA services.
Social distancing will be observed in all areas and officials ask that participants respectfully wear a mask when they are in close proximity to others.
“We are hoping for a big turnout, with lots of fun for everyone, and we look forward to seeing you there,” officials noted.
