The Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency will be distributing USDA commodities to eligible Meigs County residents on Wednesday, Dec. 2, starting at 8 a.m. at the SETHRA office in Decatur.
You must have a sheet in order to receive commodities on this day. All you have to provide is proof of income for all household members or proof of category eligibility to get your commodity sheet.
Eligibility will be based on total household income not in excess of the state-established maximum percentage of the poverty line for the appropriate household size or category eligibility.
In accordance with Federal law and USDA policy, SETHRA is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
•
The annual Jimmy Liner Memorial Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Athens.
Application forms and guidelines are available at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 13 N. Jackson Street; by calling 745-0334; or by emailing julie@athenschamber.org
No entries will be accepted after Tuesday, Dec. 1. The parade theme this year is “Home for the Holidays.”
All organizations, churches, businesses and industries are invited to participate.
•
The Etowah Christmas Parade will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.
The back streets will be blocked around 5-5:30 p.m. Highway 411 will be blocked at 6:30 p.m.
•
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department has announced the Eureka Trail Running the Rails Virtual 5K will be held until Dec. 6.
Registration fee is $25 per participant; beanies and runners’ gloves are guaranteed for the first 75 registrants. Interested walkers, runners, and biking participants will register online at www.cityofa thenstn.com/parks
Medals will be given to participants who email their timed runs to recre ation@athenstn.gov
A screenshot or picture of tracking apps or mile markers will be accepted. All participants will be eligible for a grand prize drawing.
“The 5K will be done at the racer’s own time starting on Nov. 26,” said Brianna Baker, Program Coordinator.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 204 and 205 on Washington Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street. This closure will last until Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for a building construction.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Office of the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces that Fisher Field, located at 211 East Tellico Avenue, will be closed for renovations until Feb. 1, 2021. The purpose of this renovation is for the installation of a grass infield.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The E.G. Fisher Public Library will now be open until 7 p.m. every Thursday. All regular library services will be available during these and all other operating hours: Monday through Wednesday — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday — 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
•
Athens Public Works Department loose leaf collection routes are currently ongoing.
If you would like your leaves to be collected, rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road as soon as they fall to the ground. Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches, or on sidewalks. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding.
In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Also, do not place leaves on or around obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations and vehicles. Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstruction or the equipment.
The city will not pick up leaves on a call-in basis. Leaf crews will work in specified zones throughout the city. Once they complete a zone, they will move on to the next zone in the series. Once crews complete all zones once, they will start back at the first zone and go through all zones a second time.
For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working, or to find out your zone, call the leaf hotline at 423-744-2776 or visit www.cityofathen stn.com/publicworks for more information. To view the leaf season map visit http://www.cityofathen stn.com/publicworks/leafseason.html
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
