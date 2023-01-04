A bust during an alleged drug deal led the Athens Police Department to charge multiple people with drug and gun related offenses last month.
APD officers reportedly conducted a search warrant at a residence on Dec. 10 due to suspicion of narcotics being sold.
Upon entrance to the residence, officers located five people inside of the residence who were escorted and detained outside of the building.
According to the report, once the scene had been cleared officers started identifying the individuals who had been detained.
The owner of the residence — identified as William Parker Newman, 37, of Athens — gave the officers permission to perform a body search that allegedly revealed a small bag containing three pink pills believed to be fentanyl.
Among the other four individuals was one man — identified as Christopher James Henley, 29, of Athens — who was arrested and taken to the McMinn County Justice Center for violation of probation. The other three, one man and two women, were let go but two of them received charges and court dates due to the officers reportedly finding three bags of marijuana weighing 26.5 grams under the driver’s seat of their vehicle and two straws of drug paraphernalia.
Reportedly, one of the three individuals stated they were at the residence to buy meth from Newman.
Upon conducting a search inside the residence, officers allegedly located a .22 caliber revolver on the arm of the living room couch. It was noted that the pistol was fully loaded with six rounds in the chamber and was later logged into evidence.
Upon further inspection of the residence, officers reportedly found a small safe bolted to the ground near the couch in the living room that contained two scales, small plastic bags, 250 blue pills believed to be fentanyl, a small bag of crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, two bags of green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and a bottle of phentermine that had 21 pills left in the bottle that also contained a name of a person that allegedly did not match any of the people inside of the residence.
In addition, officers noted they found a wallet inside that was later identified as belonging to Newman that contained $745 as well as jar of marijuana and a pipe allegedly used to smoke narcotics.
Newman allegedly stated that all the found drugs and paraphernalia did belong to him. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule VI, simple possession of schedule IV, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of fentanyl for resale and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of using, keeping or selling controlled substances.
