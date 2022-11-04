The City of Niota is set to host an Old Fashioned Christmas this year on Dec. 10.
According to Niota Financial Assistant and Event Organizer Tammy Carver, the Old Fashioned Christmas event will be a lot bigger this year.
“We will have the Christmas Boutique from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., then starting at 2 p.m. we will have outdoor activities that will go until after the parade which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.,” Carver said. “We are going to have a Santa’s Workshop for kids for Christmas crafts, we are going to have photo booths, food trucks, a specialty coffee truck, a hot chocolate stand, caroling with different groups on the stage, which will hopefully be completed by then, we are working on a live Nativity scene, a Santa letter writing station and after the parade we will have a memorial tree lighting.”
Carver noted there would be a list of names to be honored that will be read aloud.
“To finish up the night we will have Santa on the stage reading the ‘Night Before Christmas’ to the kids,” she stated. “We are still working and we may have a few more things as we progress. If anyone would like to participate or be in the parade I would like for them to give us a call.”
Niota is currently looking for carolers, booths from organizations which would be free of charge, craft vendors, food vendors and crafters who would be willing to work with kids.
“We would love to have a face painter as well if anyone is available,” she noted. “The deadline would be Dec. 5. For any questions or registration please call 423-568-2584 ext. 1 and ask for Tammy.”
Carver believes this event will have a lot of meaning to the Niota community.
“I think it will mean a lot to the town. I hear people all the time saying they want to do more things and that they enjoy getting together,” she expressed. “We want to get the citizens together more, let them participate and bring in more ideas of what they want to see and this is what they want to see. Every year we just want to add a little more.”
One of the key features to the event will be the annual Christmas parade.
“We have the parade every year but we wanted to make this a full day of Christmas so that everybody could get out and enjoy the whole day rather than just part of it,” Carver said. “The memorial tree lighting is an event that was held several years ago and this will be our first parade at night. Please come out, enjoy a great day with your family and enjoy the Christmas spirit that will be around.”
