Main Street Athens officials are encouraging all downtown business and property owners to “jump into Spring” through a new program called Daffodil Days.
According to a news release from Main Street Athens, this is an opportunity to “paint the town yellow” by filling up every green space, flower pot and storefront window with daffodils.
“This has been an annual event for many years. You will see, Elaine Newman, event founder and volunteer coordinator, browsing around downtown with her cheerful personality encouraging individuals to order daffodils,” Main Street Athens Director Lisa Dotson stated. “Anyone can place an order for the flowers, you do not have to be located in downtown. The cost is $8 per pot and there are normally four to six bulbs in each pot. The flowers you see around downtown were a few that were planted in previous years. This is not a fundraiser for Main Street, it is a beautification project and the opportunity for people to come together and brighten up the community before the Spring season.”
Dotson also thanked the Athens Flower Shop for their assistance with ordering and delivery of the daffodils.
The deadline to place an order is Friday, Feb. 24 and the delivery date is normally two weeks later, therefore interested parties can expect to have them by Friday, March 10.
“We call it Daffodil Days because we hope everyone will take the week of March 13 through 18 to plant the flowers at the same time,” Dotson expressed. “It is a beautiful sight to drive around and see yellow flowers brightening up the streets. In the past we have placed an order of 200 pots, I hope we can at least double, maybe even triple, that number this year.”
In addition to beautifying the town, Main Street hopes the flowers will bring more life to Downtown Athens.
“Daffodil Days started in 2017. I started this as an opportunity to brighten March and the first flowers that we typically see are daffodils,” Newman said. “They are so bright, pretty and happy. We usually talk about how sad it is to take down the snowflakes in January because there is nothing bright, but bringing it back with the daffodils in March is wonderful.”
Newman stated she hoped Daffodil Days would inspire people to go downtown and enjoy the beauty of the daffodils.
“This is important because it brings our community together,” Newman expressed. “If we could do something every month that would make people want to go downtown, be together and just enjoy life. It reminds me of the feeling I had many years ago with the Old Fashioned Downtown Christmas where everyone came together and that is the feeling that I wanted to capture.”
Looking ahead, Newman hopes to see Daffodil Days grow into a larger downtown event.
“I hope this inspires people to come up with their own idea for an event and try to make it happen,” Newman said. “I really love seeing the community come together.”
