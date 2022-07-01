An influx of money may be on the way to local schools in the 2023-2024 school year.
During the most recent session of the Tennessee General Assembly, a new method of funding schools was passed, called the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA). Last week, Speaker of the Tennessee House Cameron Sexton and State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) talked with The Daily Post-Athenian about the new funding plan and the impact they expect it to have on local school systems.
Cochran noted that he believes both McMinn and Monroe county schools may receive as much as $6 million more in funding when TISA goes into effect in the 2023-2024 school year.
“Every school district and every school system in the 23rd district — which includes McMinn as well as Monroe — will receive a substantial increase in funding,” Cochran said. “McMinn and Monroe could get roughly $6 million more per year for the foreseeable future.”
He noted that Athens City Schools and Etowah City School would also be looking at an increase in funding.
“Systems will be able to do more for their teachers and their facilities,” Cochran noted. “Rural schools especially throughout the state will see a real uptick in funding and see the advantages of the system.”
The Basic Education Program (BEP) has been in place for several decades and it will be replaced by TISA. Cochran added that he likes the philosophy behind the new funding formula.
“It’s tied to how many students you have and it’s tied very specifically to students and students’ needs,” Cochran explained. “It does not have an overwhelming amount of strings attached. Schools are getting this funding, but also getting deference to teach students how you think they should be taught. Systems can use this funding in a way that’s most advantageous to your district. That’s what I like is this didn’t take a cookie cutter approach where everybody has to use the money the exact same way.”
Sexton added that he felt it was important to overhaul the old formula in an attempt to modernize it.
“The formula we were using was the same as when I was in school in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” he said. “The classroom today is much different than when I was in school.”
Sexton also echoed Cochran’s thoughts on what they believe will be the benefits of the new TISA system.
“To have a system that will give teachers and school systems funding for what they need in today’s world instead of what they needed in the ‘80s and ‘90s is a huge benefit,” he noted. “More guidance counselors, more social workers, systems can design it how they think they need to fit the school system.”
While Sexton was visiting several schools in this area, he said he talked to a variety of teachers about what they need and reiterated what he said they told him.
“We need to get the right balance of testing and accountability,” he said. “We also need to make sure we are getting results. We need to make sure the measurements and results we get from students’ testing are actually representative of what they are doing in the classroom on a daily basis.”
Sexton said while TISA funding will help that, the legislature still needs to look at more changes.
“There’s still some work we need to do,” he said. “Funding is the right first step.”
