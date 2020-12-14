Starr Regional Medical Center was awarded an “A” in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing SRMC’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The safety grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
“We are very pleased with this high mark, which places us among the top tier of hospitals across the country when it comes to patient safety,” said John McLain, chief executive officer of SRMC. “I am extremely proud of our employees and providers for their tireless commitment to providing high-quality patient care. The way our team continues to care for our community during the COVID-19 pandemic is further proof of how we always put quality and safety first — and it reinforces how deserving our facility is of this grade.”
“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Starr Regional Medical Center. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The hospital safety grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent and the results are free to the public.
To see Starr Regional Medical Center’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national non-profit organization seeking improvements in the quality and safety of American health care.
The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety.
