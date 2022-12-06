The Emergency Communications Board of Directors regular meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. in the EOC area of the E-911 facilities building.
The Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.
ATHENSThe Board of Education will meet on Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building.
The City Council will hold a study session on Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:45 p.m. at Athens City Hall.
ETOWAHThe Utilities Board will meet on Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
The City Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
ENGLEWOODThe City Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTAThe City Commission will have a public hearing covering two zoning ordinances on Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Niota Municipal Building. The first one is a zoning ordinance amending the uses permitted in Article 6 provisions governing agricultural districts within the City of Niota. The second one deals with amending the zoning ordinance by adding Article 4.25 Planned Unit Development within the City of Niota.
The Planning Commission will have a special called meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. in the Community Building. The agenda will include acceptance of the first phase plans for the Crescent Ridge Subdivision.
DECATURThe following meetings will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Decatur Municipal Building: Planning Commission — 6 p.m.; Board of Zoning Appeals — 6:15 p.m.; Meigs Joint Economic and Community Development Board — 6:30 p.m.; and Board of Aldermen — 7 p.m.
