The Athens-McMinn County Fall Bridal Fair will offer a setting where brides can start planning their storybook wedding in just one day.
The conference center at Athens Regional Park will be the site of the event on Oct. 30. It will host vendors specializing in wedding planning services, floral and food catering, entertainment, destination wedding and honeymoon specialists and other suppliers.
Local brides-to-be and their fiancé and family members can come out for the day and visit with specialized vendors to assist them in planning their upcoming wedding event. The conference center will be open to the general public and anyone may attend without any cost or admission fee.
The Bridal Fair will feature up to 25 vendors, displaying the latest in wedding trends. Attendees can sample wedding cuisine and cakes from local providers, along with displays by other wedding specialists offering photography, entertainment, planning and venue location services.
Dressmakers and wedding attire rental firms will be available to help the bride-to-be find the dress and attendant outfits to match her particular theme. For those looking for something a little more exotic for their special event, attendees can speak with wedding travel specialists to discuss destination weddings, cruise weddings and honeymoons.
Guests will register for an assortment of door prizes, including a $500 credit toward a wedding destination or cruise.
The Athens-McMinn County Fall Bridal Fair will be held at the Southeast Tennessee Trade & Conference Center, 122 Regional Park Drive, Athens, on Saturday, Oct. 30. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
