The unemployment rates for McMinn and Meigs counties continued to fall for the month of October.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for McMinn County for the month of October was 3.4% — which is a 0.2% decrease from the September rate of 3.6%.
Meigs County dropped 0.1% from its September rate of 3.7% to a rate of 3.6% in October.
State of Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd stated the decrease was expected based on historical norms.
“It does look like this month shows a little more people finding work, so hopefully that is a good sign and hopefully that will continue,” he expressed. “Each county has more people employed and the labor force actually went up a little in each county as well, so we are seeing people pursue interest in working.”
He believes the local area will continue to see the rate decrease over the next couple of months.
“Assuming a normal holiday season people usually find seasonal jobs,” Todd said. “In January that tends to drop out and the unemployment rate will go back up.”
Todd stated the unemployment numbers have “improved” since last year when the pandemic forced a lot of people to lose their jobs.
“The rate was 7 to 8% and while the rate is low now the participation rate is down so there is a bit of good and bad,” he noted. “Looking ahead we typically see the holiday influence in November so we can expect to see it decline a little bit.”
The national rate dipped three-tenths of a percent, from 4.6% to 4.3% in October.
The unemployment rate for the State of Tennessee for the month of October was 3.3%, which is a 0.2% decrease from the state’s previous rate of 3.5%.
On a per-county basis, the rate fell in 65 counties, rose in 10 and held steady in 20.
That leaves the rate less than 5% in 93 counties and between 5% and 10% in two — Shelby and Perry counties.
Around the area, Bradly County dropped 0.1% to a rate of 3.2%, Hamilton County fell 0.1% to a rate of 3.2%, Loudon County held its previous rate of 2.8%, Monroe County declined 0.2% to a rate of 3%, Polk County dropped 0.1% to a rate of 3.2%, Rhea County fell 0.2% to a rate of 4.1% and Roane County retained its rate of 3.3%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.