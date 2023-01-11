A downtown improvements meeting will be taking place for the City of Athens this Friday.
This will be the second meeting focusing on the topic of improving the downtown area for Athens as part of the Downtown Athens Experience Masterplan. The first meeting took place on Oct. 21 of last year.
The meeting is open to the public and will focus on roadway and sidewalk improvements for the Historic Downtown Transportation Alternatives (HDTA).
According to a news release submitted to The Daily Post-Athenian from Main Street Athens, this is the strategic plan for the downtown improvements as it pertains to traffic flow, sidewalks, parking, green space and parklets.
“I’m really excited about these meetings because it is our business owners that are the key stakeholders concerning downtown and any changes that take place,” said Main Street Athens Director Lisa Dotson. “Anytime that we can offer an opportunity for open communication with them and get their feedback on what is taking place, I believe will help us build a healthy community.”
Dotson is hoping the meeting will be beneficial to the stakeholders and the City of Athens.
“I’m hoping the changes discussed in this meeting will have a big impact,” she expressed. “Our goal is to create a pedestrian-friendly marketplace, so if the city is coming in to improve our sidewalks, slow down the traffic in the downtown area, then I think it will bring more people downtown for their leisure, shopping and just make the downtown area more attractive.”
She believes these projects will be “very important” for the future promotion of the downtown area and its businesses.
“We want it to be a vibrant marketplace and a destination for the public,” she said. “We want to be the destination that people from other communities see as the place to go to.”
Dotson strongly believes the plans these meetings bring will provide a fruitful future for the City of Athens.
“I believe that downtown is the heartbeat of the community and if our downtown is vibrant and beating strong then we are healthy,” Dotson expressed. “I’m hoping these changes will help our environment and with every little change that takes place we are hoping that it will positively impact our community.”
The release stated the meeting will review, in depth, the potential projects that were identified in the Community Mobility Plan, which also included some needs identified in the 2020 Experience Master Plan, and will provide a short update on the Athens bike and pedestrian plan as well.
The meeting is planned to be held this Friday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 3 West College Street, Athens.
