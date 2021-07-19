The Meigs County Fair will return early next month at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.
Meigs County Fair Association President Heath Cable stated the fair is currently planned to take place Aug. 3 through Aug. 7.
“We are pretty excited since we didn’t get to have one last year,” Cable said. “2019 was the 40th consecutive fair but we had to break our consecutive years last year due to COVID-19 but this will be our 41st fair. The fair began in 1979 and we are excited to be carrying it on.”
Carnival rides for the fair will be provided by a company out of Kentucky this year.
“We have a pretty entertaining lineup this year. We added an additional cattle show besides our normal junior beef show,” Cable noted. “We will have our century farms section, we will have a pin of three cattle shows, local entertainment provided by a local beef producer with some cowboy music, so we have overall some pretty good entertainment lined up. There will be a variety of music and we are adding in some craft venders. These additions were made to give the fair more variety than it has had in the past.”
Cable hopes to see a strong turnout at the fair this year due to the inability to host one last year.
“I hope people will come out and help us support Meigs County and help us support agriculture,” he expressed. “We had an entire year across the country not being able to have fairs and festivals so we are looking forward to seeing people come out, enjoy some entertainment and just have a good night.”
Cable theorized that there may be a larger than normal turnout next month due to people looking forward to continuing to associate more.
“That is our hope,” Cable said. “We will have to see and hope that people will come out and enjoy what we have scheduled for them.”
Aside from the added events previously mentioned, Cable stated they would like to have nightly contests during the fair as well.
“We will be announcing them on social media as the week progresses,” he noted. “We will have a horseshoe tournament, a best little cowboy and little cowgirl contest, a cornhole tournament, we just want to have different things available for the community to enjoy.”
This year the fair association has created a youth board for members of 4-H and the FFA in the county.
“We have not done this before in the past and I am really looking forward to getting our youth involved and having them help out with the fair,” he stated. “Just creating somebody to take over for us years down the road is a big thing for us and that is why we are looking forward to having more youth involved.”
Cable said some adjustment has been necessary after the previous fair president decided to step down.
“The previous president resigned and that is a big change for us to not have Bobby Roberts,” he said. “He was the fair president for 14 years and had everything going and I have had some big shoes to fill stepping in for Bobby. We are really going to miss him this year.”
Cable encouraged the surrounding counties to enjoy the fair as well.
“We hope everyone comes out and enjoys the fair and a big thank you to all of our sponsors,” Cable expressed. “None of this would be possible without our fair volunteers, people in the community, our county officials. It is just a culmination of a lot of people in Meigs County that come together to do this and we really want people from other counties to come check us out, see what we have and just have a good time.”
