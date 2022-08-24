An assortment of festivals in the local community will receive funding once again after a vote by the McMinn County Commission Monday night.
During Monday night’s monthly meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved $29,500 in funding to 10 different events across the county, along with $6,000 to a historical booklet being created by the Etowah Historical Commission.
Among the events receiving allocations for the 2023 version of the festival are $3,000 each for MooFest, Pumpkintown, Sounds of Summer, River Town Festival, Buddy Liner July 4 Fireworks Display, Englewood Celebrates, Etowah Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration, Athens Old Fashioned Downtown Christmas and Athens Downtown Halloween. The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s Annual Quilt Show will also receive $2,500 in funding.
There was also a special presentation by Linda Caldwell, representing the Etowah Historical Commission during the meeting.
On behalf of the Etowah commission, Caldwell requested $6,000 from the county commission to fund the printing of 20,000 guide booklets that will lead readers through the L&N Depot grounds and historical downtown sites.
She said the booklet will be full color, 56 pages and will be 4’x8’.
“That format is to make it easy for them to carry it around as they walk around the grounds,” Caldwell said, noting there will be a digital version as well. “We’re going to have a PDF that goes up on the City of Etowah website.”
The total cost of the booklets is $17,000 and the historical commission received $11,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities and Humanities Tennessee. A mixture of new information and inflation led to the cost of the booklet being higher than originally anticipated.
“Not only has cost of paper gone up, but as we began working on this and researching, we discovered some things we didn’t know,” Caldwell said. “So the booklet’s grown from 40 pages to 56.”
Caldwell said the historical commission members are also working on plans to digitize records in the future.
The county commissioners unanimously approved the $6,000 for the booklet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.