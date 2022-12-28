Nearly 30 grams of meth leads to eight years in prison By Dewey Morgan Editor Dewey Morgan Editor Author email Dec 28, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A guilty plea for possession of methamphetamine resulted in a prison sentence of nearly a decade during recent McMinn County Criminal Court.Steven Wayne Williams, 61, pleaded guilty to Class B felony possession of more than 26 grams of meth for resale in front of Judge Andrew Freiberg earlier this month.Williams was sentenced to eight years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) as a standard offender, meaning he must serve at least 30% of his sentence prior to being eligible for parole.The offense was committed on April 23, 2021 and Williams was indicted on Aug. 17, 2021. Williams’ charge will be served consecutively to a parole violation from a previous case.The sentence was imposed on Williams on Dec. 12, 2022.Williams was also required to pay a $2,000 fine to the court. He earned no pre-trial jail credit.Williams had charges of simple possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed via Nolle Prosequi. Trending Recipe Videos Email: dewey.morgan@dailypostathenian.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Steven Wayne Williams Possession Criminal Law Law Crime Sentence Drug Jail Trial Tennessee Department Of Corrections Dewey Morgan Editor Author email Follow Dewey Morgan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now McMinn County sheriff raises awareness as scams crop back up Police reports for Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 Police reports for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Police reports for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 Three alternates added to Athens city manager search committee Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
