The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently presented the Governor’s Award of Excellence for Workplace Safety and Health to Creative Foam Athens. Shown here (from left) are Courtney Couture, Vice President of Operations, Creative Foam; Scott Rice, Director of Operations, Creative Foam; Wendy Fisher, TOSHA Assistant Commissioner; Bill Whalen, Chief Financial Officer, Creative Foam; and (in the back) David Blessman, TOSHA VPP Manager.
Special to The DPA
Shown here are the Creative Foam team and executive staff along with TOSHA officials.
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) presented the Governor’s Award of Excellence for Workplace Safety and Health to Creative Foam Athens, located on Denso Drive, on Thursday, March 16, to Creative Foam’s Safety Committee.
Creative Foam Athens has worked over one million hours without a recordable or lost-time accident.
During the award presentation, Wendy Fisher, assistant commissioner for the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said, “With over 160,000 businesses in Tennessee, only 16 of these awards are presented each year, which equates to 0.01% of businesses receiving this award annually.”
Creative Foam Director of Operations Scott Rice said after the presentation that he "is extremely proud of the entire team here in Athens and that every individual has contributed to the successes that led to this award. The best accomplishment for any business is the creation of a safety culture which provides the best place to work because it’s the safest place to work.”
